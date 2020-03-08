Home

Lucille A. Laury

Lucille A. Laury Obituary
Lucille A. Laury, 88, of Bloomfield, beloved wife of the late Benjamin A. Laury, Sr., passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020. Lucille was a loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, and dear friend. She will be truly missed by all who knew her, especially her loving son, Benjamin "Tony" Laury, Jr., and her sister, Lucretia (Shaw) Jackson. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 11, 11 a.m.-12 Noon, at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 12 Noon. Burial will be private. To see the full obituary, leave an on line condolence, or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 8, 2020
