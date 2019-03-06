Lucille Arthur, 86, died peacefully on February 25, 2019 in East Hartford, CT.Lucille was born on January 16, 1933 in Winnsboro, South Carolina to Lawrence Pearson Sr. and Teasebell Pearson. She was employed by Hi-G Tech for 10 years until retirement. She married Lonnie Arthur in 1948, and the couple had eight children. Lucille is survived by her sister, Dorothy Luke; her children, Margie Arthur, Martha Thompson and husband Lee Thompson, Rev. Veronica Knight, Grender Arthur, Leonard Arthur, Theresum Arthur and Andre Arthur; her grandchildren, Miles Jomo Randolph, Shondalette Randolph, Maurice Knight and wife Meka Knight, Carl C. Bagley III, Rishawn James, Tasheena Reynolds, Lasheena Arthur, Amyah Thompson and Clifton Thompson; her great-grandchildren Ty-zhon Kerr, Zyon Hymes, Mikaela Knight and Mya Knight. She is predeceased by her husband Lonnie Arthur; her parents, Lawrence Sr. and Teasebell Pearson; her brothers, Ruby Pearson, Henry Pearson and Lawrence Pearson Jr.; her sister Leatha Pearson; her son Lonnie B. Arthur; her granddaughter Latorria Nelson and a host of nieces and nephews.The funeral will be at 12:00 PM on Friday, March 8, at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike Wethersfield. Friends may call at the funeral home at 11:00 AM, prior to the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Lucille's life. Please visit www.dillonbaxter.com to share a memory or condolences with the family. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary