All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
(860) 757-3335
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
All Faith Memorial Chapel
90 John Fitch Blvd.
South Windsor, CT 06074
Lucille Braswell Obituary
Lucille Braswell, 74, of Enfield CT, passed away 2.2.20, surrounded by her family. She was born September 11th, 1945 in Immokalee FL. She leaves behind her children, Douglas Jr, Delilah, Sheila, Wayne and Valerie. Grandchildren: Ziair, Mahogany, Anaya and Elliot. Siblings: Leroy, James, Leonard, Joseph, David, Diane, Clarence and a host of nieces and nephews. Lucille was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Douglas Braswell, her mother Almetta, her father Henry Sr, brother Henry, sisters Edith and Freddie Mae. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 8, 10 am with calling hour 9 am at ALL FAITH MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 90 John Fitch Blvd. So. Windsor, CT. Burial will be in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 7, 2020
