Lucille Chance


1927 - 2020
Lucille (Gonthier) Chance, 92, widow of James Chance, passed away on Friday (April 10, 2020) at St. Mary Home in West Hartford, where she resided for the last two years. She was born December 1, 1927 in Claremont, NH. a daughter of the late Armand and Bernice (Brodeur) Gonthier. Before her retirement, Lucille worked for many years at K-Mart. She leaves behind her sons, Robert, Richard, Raymond, and Ronald Chance; her daughters-in-law Catherine and Wendy; a sister, Jean Frey; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers, Robert and Richard Gonthier and a sister, Marie Migliore. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family in Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2020
