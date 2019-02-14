Lucille (LeClair) Dal Ponte, 97, of Newington, beloved wife of the late John Dal Ponte, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2019. Born in Hartford, Lucille was the daughter of the late Charles and Helen LeClair. Prior to her retirement, Lucille worked as an administrative assistant for the City of Hartford, Board of Education. Lucille was a beautiful singer, having attended school for opera. With school age children, she was very involved with the PTA for West Middle School in Hartford. As a young woman, Lucille was a member of the Venture Girls, which she was very proud of. Most of all, she liked to summer at Tyler Lake in West Goshen CT. Lucille leaves behind a daughter, Anita Dal Ponte of Newington, a son, Fred and his wife Patricia of San Diego, her grandchildren Michael, Christopher and Gabriela Orozco and a daughter-in-law, Marisa Dal Ponte. Lucille was pre-deceased by her son, Philip Dal Ponte of Hartford. The family would like to thank the staff at Bel-Air Manor for their excellent care. Thank you to the staff and volunteers from Masonic Care for their hospice care. And thank you to the staff at Middlewoods of Newington assisted living community for their help and support during her time there.Friends may call at the Farley-Sullivan Funeral Home, 34 Beaver Road, Wethersfield on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. A service will be held in the funeral home at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, 1 Cottage Grove Road, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers the family asks friends to consider a memorial donation in Lucille's name to the Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT. 06111. To express condolences or for further information please visit FarleySullivan.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary