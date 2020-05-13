Dear Vezina family,
My mom, Doris and I were saddened to read about Lucille. She was a wonderful wife and mother. What fond memories we have of you all. We just viewed an old home movie of a camping trip we all took years ago, (when we were all much younger). It was fun to watch and I don't think we have viewed that in years. Our deepest sympathy to you all. (I will try to get you a copy of that old movie - it is now digital).
Lucille F. (Morin) Vezina, 85 of Hartford, beloved wife of Robert Vezina, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born in Berlin, NH, daughter of the late William and Alexina (Thibault) Morin and had lived in Hartford for many years. She worked for the Connecticut Department of Corrections and was a communicant of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Hartford. Besides her husband, Lucille leaves her 3 daughters; Suzanne Jordan and her husband Robert of Northborough, MA, Janine Sterling and her husband Troy of Cromwell, and Cecile Chapdelaine and her husband Paul of Huntington, MA. 5 grandchildren Matthew, Brian, Felix, Lauren, and Shannon, and her brother Frank Morin of Berlin, NH, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Denise Vezina, 2 brothers; Edmund and George Morin, and a sister Louise Dubay. Lucille was an extraordinary mother of four daughters. A faithful wife of 60 years. A steadfast Christian with deep, simple faith. And a woman of wisdom and humor whose smile could light up a room. May she rest gently in God's arms. Burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to Best Buddies International, www.bestbuddies.org/donate/ To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.