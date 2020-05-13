Mr. Vezina, Janine and family,

I am so sorry to hear about Lucille. She was an incredible woman who made my day every time I saw her for her Christmas gift that kept on giving for years! I so enjoyed doing her nails and becoming her friend and hearing all the stories about her family. She loved each and everyone of you dearly and talked endlessly about the grandchildren her childrens and I loved hearing about the dog through many appointments. She was definitely one of my favorite clients and favorite people. She was always smiling and so glad to be in getting her nails and hair done. She will be missed by so many. May she Rest In Peace with Denise and all who passed before her. Much love to all

Dawn Anderson

Dawn Anderson

Friend