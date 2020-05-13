Lucille F. Vezina
1935 - 2020
Lucille F. (Morin) Vezina, 85 of Hartford, beloved wife of Robert Vezina, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born in Berlin, NH, daughter of the late William and Alexina (Thibault) Morin and had lived in Hartford for many years. She worked for the Connecticut Department of Corrections and was a communicant of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Hartford. Besides her husband, Lucille leaves her 3 daughters; Suzanne Jordan and her husband Robert of Northborough, MA, Janine Sterling and her husband Troy of Cromwell, and Cecile Chapdelaine and her husband Paul of Huntington, MA. 5 grandchildren Matthew, Brian, Felix, Lauren, and Shannon, and her brother Frank Morin of Berlin, NH, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter Denise Vezina, 2 brothers; Edmund and George Morin, and a sister Louise Dubay. Lucille was an extraordinary mother of four daughters. A faithful wife of 60 years. A steadfast Christian with deep, simple faith. And a woman of wisdom and humor whose smile could light up a room. May she rest gently in God's arms. Burial will be private in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Memorial donations may be made to Best Buddies International, www.bestbuddies.org/donate/ To share a memory with the family, please visit www.dillonbaxter.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
1276 Berlin Turnpike
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 956-1149
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Dear Vezina family,

My mom, Doris and I were saddened to read about Lucille. She was a wonderful wife and mother. What fond memories we have of you all. We just viewed an old home movie of a camping trip we all took years ago, (when we were all much younger). It was fun to watch and I don't think we have viewed that in years. Our deepest sympathy to you all. (I will try to get you a copy of that old movie - it is now digital).
Rachel Leclerc
Friend
May 13, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home - Wethersfield
May 9, 2020
I am so sorry about Mrs. Vezina's passing. My condolences to Bob and her children and grandchildren.
Eileen Noonan
Neighbor
May 7, 2020
Monique Angers
May 7, 2020
To the Vezina Family: My very deepest sympathies go out to each of you. While back in college with Bob and Suzanne and over the ensuing years, I always enjoyed spending time with Mrs. and Mr. Vezina. Lucille always greeted me with a smile so bright it could light an entire home. I know she will be missed greatly, and she will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Rich DesLauriers
Richard DesLauriers
Friend
May 5, 2020
Dear Vezina Family,
You are all in my prayers as you send your beloved mother to a peaceful heaven. I know that this is a hard time without all your family and friends around you. You are in my heart. There are many great memories flying through my mind and stories Joan and I shared thinking of your kind and gentle mother.

God Bless and Protect you all through this time of challenge.
Peace and Love,

Jeanne Sevigny
Jeanne Sevigny
Friend
May 5, 2020
I will truly miss her. She was like another Mom to me growing up. She always had a smile and a hug for you when you saw her.
Yvette Metzler
Friend
May 4, 2020
I am so sad to hear of Lucille's passing. What a beautiful person she was and her memory will live on in my heart.
Jean Degan
Friend
May 4, 2020
We love you and miss you Mommy. Troy and Janine
Janine Sterling
Daughter
May 4, 2020
Mr. Vezina, Janine and family,
I am so sorry to hear about Lucille. She was an incredible woman who made my day every time I saw her for her Christmas gift that kept on giving for years! I so enjoyed doing her nails and becoming her friend and hearing all the stories about her family. She loved each and everyone of you dearly and talked endlessly about the grandchildren her childrens and I loved hearing about the dog through many appointments. She was definitely one of my favorite clients and favorite people. She was always smiling and so glad to be in getting her nails and hair done. She will be missed by so many. May she Rest In Peace with Denise and all who passed before her. Much love to all
Dawn Anderson
Dawn Anderson
Friend
May 4, 2020
My dearest, Mommy. It doesn't seem possible that you are no longer with us. The grief is unlike anything I've ever felt. You were the best mother a girl could ask for. The kindest, most amazing woman God ever put on this earth. Your heart was pure gold. You were the kind of woman I always aspired to be. I miss you so very much. I love you now and I love you forever. May you finally rest in peace. God bless you always.
Janine Sterling
Daughter
