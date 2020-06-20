Lucille Faenza

Lucille Lamothe Faenza, 95, cherished wife of the late John J. Faenza entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020. A devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she was born in Springfield, MA, the daughter of the late Joseph Alcide Lamothe and Desneige C. (Touchette) Lamothe. She grew up in Springfield, then moved to Aldenville, MA. After her marriage, she moved to Hartford and in later years resided in Wethersfield, Rocky Hill, and Newington. Although she began a career at Greyhound, she soon traded it to stay at home and raise four children. She was a loving, self-sacrificing mother who exemplified integrity and hard work. Even while raising a family, she found time to be a dedicated volunteer in school and church fundraising efforts. Later she worked for the Connecticut State Department of Revenue Services where she was a supervisor in the accounting division. Although her professional career advanced quickly, she successfully maintained a balance between career and family until her retirement 20 years later. Lucille touched the lives of all who knew her with her warmth, compassion, and grace. Although she endured many challenges in her later years, she accepted them with dignity, hope and unwavering faith. She will be deeply missed by her children Elizabeth (Betty) Lasker and her husband Tom of Berlin, Thomas Faenza of Rocky Hill, Catherine Faenza-Milewski and her husband Steve of Newington, and Joanne Koza and her husband Rick of Wethersfield, three granddaughters, Nikki (Milewski) Wallden and her husband Stephen, Jen Faenza, and Amy Milewski a brother, Reverend C. Romeo Lamothe, a sister-in-law, Pasqualina Faenza, along with several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a grandson, Christopher Milewski and a sister Theresa and her husband Daniel Manning, three brothers-in-law, Nick and his wife Peg Faenza, Sal Faenza, Ralph and his wife Angela Faenza. The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Mountain Commons and Jefferson House for the care and compassion shown to both Lucille and John during each of their health challenges. Funeral services will be private and burial at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, stjude.org or Connecticut Alzheimer's Association, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489, alz.org. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.