Lucille Giantonio

Lucille (Arre) Giantonio, 83, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020. The daughter of Vito Arre, Lucille grew up in Newington and attended local schools. She completed her full career working in the purchasing department at the Newington Children's Hospital. Lucille was a caring and giving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. She would always put others before herself and would help anyone in need. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Lucille was well known for sharing her delicious Easter bread and Christmas cookies that she would begin baking before Thanksgiving. She enjoyed reading and going out for breakfast every morning. Lucille loved her family immensely and they will truly miss her. She is survived by her children: Cathi Casazza, Lori Vogel and husband Rod and Thomas Giantonio and wife Patsy; her adored grandchildren: Christy Knowles and husband Kyle, Tucker and Tessa Vogel and Emily and Garrett Giantonio; her blessed great-grandchildren: Kaylee and Abigail Knowles; her brother, Stephen Arre and wife Barbara; her sister, Rose King and husband William; several nieces and nephews and many good friends from High School with whom she remained close. Lucille was predeceased by her sisters: Grace Arre, Lil Miller and Jean Oberstadt; and her son-in-law, Troy Casazza. Due to current health restrictions, visitation is limited to family only. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. She will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Lucille's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Amberwoods of Farmington for the loving care they provided during her stay there. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Lucille's name to the Alzheimer's Association at https://www.alz.org/ct. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 16, 2020.