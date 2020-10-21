1/
Lucille L. Mandell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Lenore Ruth Lubow Mandell recently of Vernon, Vermont was born in New London CT in 1924, daughter of Bella and Nathan Lubow. She attended the University of Connecticut where she earned a degree in Social Work. She married Julian Mandell in 1946. They settled in West Hartford, CT where they raised three sons, Neal, Paul and Todd. A woman of many interests, Lucille was an active member of Hadassah and the local Jewish Communities. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and wife but also an avid tennis player and a leader in charitable causes. Lucy will also be remembered for her hospitality, gourmet cooking and frying an egg on toast every day for her beloved Springer Brandy. Julian, her husband of 74 years died in August 2019. She leaves behind her three sons, their spouses Amy, Sandi and Richard and six grandchildren Sarah, Ben, Zachary, Jake, Aaron and Nathan. Donations may be made to Vernon Homes at 61 Greenway Drive Vernon, VT 05354 -or- pawsafe.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved