Lucille Lenore Ruth Lubow Mandell recently of Vernon, Vermont was born in New London CT in 1924, daughter of Bella and Nathan Lubow. She attended the University of Connecticut where she earned a degree in Social Work. She married Julian Mandell in 1946. They settled in West Hartford, CT where they raised three sons, Neal, Paul and Todd. A woman of many interests, Lucille was an active member of Hadassah and the local Jewish Communities. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother and wife but also an avid tennis player and a leader in charitable causes. Lucy will also be remembered for her hospitality, gourmet cooking and frying an egg on toast every day for her beloved Springer Brandy. Julian, her husband of 74 years died in August 2019. She leaves behind her three sons, their spouses Amy, Sandi and Richard and six grandchildren Sarah, Ben, Zachary, Jake, Aaron and Nathan. Donations may be made to Vernon Homes at 61 Greenway Drive Vernon, VT 05354 -or- pawsafe.org