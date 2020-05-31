Lucille Luddy, age 90 of Kensington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020; with her family at her side. She was a member of St. Paul's Church in Kensington and a member of the Ladies Guild. She worked at Kraft Foods in Berlin and Magson Uniforms. Lucille loved watching baseball and was a diehard Redsox fan. She was an avid bowler in her earlier years on leagues at Berlin Bowl. She served on the town board of parks & rec. in the 1960's and 70's during the establishment of the Timberlin Golf course. Lucille was dedicated to her family and her Irish heritage. She was also a breast cancer survivor. She leaves behind her brother, Richard Luddy, his children; Charles Luddy & wife, Barbara, Lisa Fortier, Michael Luddy & wife Nancy. All of her great-nephews & nieces; Erik Fortier, Brian Luddy, Melissa Ashmore, Madeline Bouchard, Shelby Luddy, and Tristan Luddy. The family would like to thank Ridgeview Health Care in Cromwell for the many years of devoted care of Lucille. She loved the staff. Funeral services will be private for immediate family only. There are no calling hours. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Luddy-Peterson Funeral Home. https://www.luddyandpetersonfh.com/ Memorial donations in Lucille's name can be made to St. Paul's Church, 461 Alling St. Kensington, CT. 06037.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.