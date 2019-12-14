Hartford Courant Obituaries
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence O'Toole Church
Hartford, CT
Lucille Lussier Obituary
Lucille (Masse) Lussier, 89, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Pierre A. Lussier, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born in Woonsocket, RI, she had lived most of her adult life in Hartford. She was a member of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Hartford and was an active member of the Parkville Senior Center. She was a beautiful woman, loved by all and will be dearly missed. Lucille leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Laurette and Gary A. Cusson of Plantsville; her grandchildren, Kimberly and Gregory Cusson; two great-grandchildren, Joseph and Kendall Gratta; three sisters, Theresa Lajoie, Irene Blondin and Suzanne White. Besides her husband, Lucille was predeceased by three brothers, Gerard, Roland and Normand Masse. Funeral procession will be Monday, (Dec. 16), 9:00 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours are Sunday, (Dec. 15), from 2 to 4 pm at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 14, 2019
