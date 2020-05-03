Lucille Marie (Stavola) Resto, 77, of Rocky Hill, wife of the late Frank Resto, passed away suddenly on April 25, 2020, due to complications from Covid-19. She was born February 8, 1943 to the late Constance (Camarco) and Francis Stavola. Lucille grew up in Hartford, graduating from Bulkeley High School in 1961. After graduation, she worked in her family restaurant, Carl's Rathskeller on Flower Street in Hartford for many years. In her later years, she had a passion for owning her own small businesses with her husband Frank. Lucille had a vibrancy to her personality, she loved traveling and spending time with her grandchildren. She was always caring and generous with her time. Lucille absolutely adored her 4th child, Chuy the dog. She spent countless hours with her grandchildren, always bringing smiles to their faces. Lucille is survived by her children, Michael Sweeney of Somers, Erin Sweeney of Wethersfield and John Sweeney and his wife Sabrina of Rocky Hill. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, Cameron, Brenna and Skylar. She also leaves her sister Rose Gentile of Farmington. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her brothers Michael and Guy Stavola. Lucille's smile and laugh will never be forgotten, and how the room lit up when she walked in, always bringing joy to anyone who came in contact with her. Please celebrate her life in your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any First Responders Group of your choice. Funeral services will be private. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.