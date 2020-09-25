Lucille "Lucy" Eleanor Nixon Bremer, 84, of Avon, formerly of Simsbury and East Granby, beloved wife of Randall C. Bremer, passed away peacefully attended by her loving family on Tuesday (September 22, 2020) at River Ridge in Avon, CT. Lucy was born to the late Herbert T. and Eleanor T. Nixon and grew up in the section of Avon near Collinsville. She attended Boston University's School of Fine and Applied Arts, where she was a member of Pi Kappa Epsilon, a professional art sorority, and worked as an assistant in the School of Fine and Applied Arts Library. She earned her Bachelor's Degree in Fine Art (cum laude) in 1958. A wonderfully talented, working artist and teacher for the majority of her life, she also channeled her many passions into her decades of service to others. After graduation, she worked as an art teacher in Simsbury High School, where she wrote art curriculum and designed the art room for the newly constructed Henry James School. She was dedicated to serving her community in a variety of ways, using her diverse talents and skills to help others. For more than a decade, she designed programs and taught part-time for the Simsbury Adult School. She also was the Publicity Chairman for the Avon Arts and Crafts Association. She was a Charter Member of the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Simsbury, CT, where her many years of dedicated service included acting as President for the Women's Guild, and serving on the Altar Guild, where she designed and created beautiful and inspiring altar paraments. While raising their three children, James, Karl, and Jennifer, she was a very active volunteer in their schools in East Granby, participating on multiple parent advisory committees and also working as a substitute art teacher. She also supported the Choral and Drama departments, designing and creating theatrical costumes. Additionally, she was self-employed during this time as a needlecraft designer, creating original needlecraft designs (crewel, cross-stitch, candlewicking, etc.) for Janlynn Corporation in Indian Orchard, MA. Her original designs were produced in craft kits that were sold throughout the U.S. and Canada in stores, magazines and mail-order catalogs. A lifelong learner, she continued her graduate studies at the University of Hartford's Art School, in Ceramics, while also working in the circulation department for UHa's Mortensen, Art, Drama and Music libraries. She later became circulation manager at Prosser Public Library in Bloomfield, CT where she was instrumental in helping the library convert from a manual system to a newly automated circulation system. Lucy was predeceased by her parents, her brother, Wayne Nixon, and a granddaughter, Allison Bremer. Besides her loving husband of 62 years, she is survived by her three children: son James (Karen Crist) Bremer of Walworth, New York; son Karl (Joyce) Bremer of Ruckersville, Virginia; and daughter Jennifer (Jason) Miller of Stephens City, Virginia; as well as six grandchildren: Sabrina, Marisa, Isabel, Sophia, Elizabeth, and Sean. The family greatly appreciates the care and support she received while at River Ridge of Avon. Lucy was much-loved and will be greatly missed Relatives and friends are invited to attend a socially distanced graveside service on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery, 76 Climax Road, Avon. There are no calling hours. In Lucy's memory, please consider a donation to Lutheran World Relief or Alzheimer's Association
