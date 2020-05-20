Lucille Marion (Ward) Ouellette, 84, of Middlefield, beloved wife of Louis P. Ouellette for 34 years, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at Wadsworth Glen in Middletown. Born in Alfred, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Harland and Marion (Drown) Ward. Lucille enjoyed children and worked as a stay at home child care provider for many years in addition to being a doting housewife. She was an avid square dancer and belonged to many local square dance clubs. Lucille loved to cook and bake, always trying new recipes that were well received. She was an animal lover and cared for many pets over the years including cats, dogs, birds, and fish. She enjoyed playing games, whether it was a fun match of croquet, a great hand of Rummy, or a challenging game of Scrabble. Above all, Lucille loved spending time with her family and friends. Along with her husband, Lucille is survived by two sons, Scott A. Porter and his wife Diane of Torrington and Craig D. Porter of Meriden; two daughters Cathy L. Porter-Gervais and her husband Marcel of Newington and Holly Porter-Fair of Orlando, FL ; five grandchildren, Kyle, Deanna, Amber, Kaylee, and Krystie and two great grandchildren, Mia and Calla. Lucille was preceded in death by David R. Porter, former spouse of 29 years and father of her children; brother Leslie H. Ward, and sister Virginia B. Turner of Maine. Her family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Wadsworth Glen Health Care Center for the compassionate care Lucille received these last few years. A private graveside service will be held in Middlefield Cemetery. To share memories or send condolences to the family, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.