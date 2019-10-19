Home

Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Prayer Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Lucille Pinatti Obituary
Lucille "Lorraine" Pinatti, 83, of Stafford Springs,CT, beloved wife of the late Robert "Bob" Pinatti, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Saugus, MA, daughter of the late Lester and Lucille (Ouellette) Russell. Lorraine was employed as a bank teller for 25 years at Workers Federal Credit Union. Her hobbies included painting, gardening, and she especially liked doing yard work. Her most recent hobby was painting and hiding rocks around town. She had many friends, a very close relationship with her siblings, but above all, she loved being a mother. She went out of her way to attend the many events and activities of her children, grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. She always wore a smile and was ready at a moments notice to don a costume, sing a song, or do a little dance. She will be deeply missed. Lorraine is survived by her two children, Michael Pinatti and his wife Laura of Willington, CT, and Debbie Salvatore and her husband Gary of Daytona Beach, FL; grandchildren, Thomas Pinatti and his wife Bria, Sarah and Lisa Pinatti, Jeremy Salvatore and his partner Nicole Fernandez, and Ryan Salvatore; great granddaughter, Madison Salvatore; siblings, Thomas Russell and his wife Sandy, Sandra Alvord, and Carol Clarke and her husband Dale; and many nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1:00-3:00 P.M., with a prayer service to take place at 3:00 P.M., at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be held privately in St Mary Cemetery, Windsor Locks, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneral home.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 19, 2019
