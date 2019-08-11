Home

Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:30 PM
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Memorial United Methodist Church
867 West Avon Rd
Avon, CT
Lucille R. Erickson


1944 - 2019
Lucille R. Erickson Obituary
Lucille Rosemarie Erickson, age 74, beloved wife of 54 years to Robert Charles Erickson, entered into peaceful rest on Thursday, August 8th, 2019 surrounded by family. Born in Burlington, Vermont on September 7th, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Roland and Rita Brault. She was raised in Avon and graduated from Avon High School, Class of 1963. Besides her husband Bob, Lucille is survived by her daughters, Karen Sauer and her husband Keith, Donna Rivers and her husband Rodney. She has three grandchildren, Melissa Kilcoin and her husband Timothy, Joseph Wojcik and Kyle Rivers and one great-granddaughter LeAnn Durante. Lucille is also survived by her brothers and sisters-in-law, Lionel and Margi Brault, Mary Brault, Rene and Dawn Brault, Leo and Debbie Brault, Donald Brault and Donna Farrington, David Brault and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Roger Brault. Lucille enjoyed volunteering at Avon Health Center. The family would like to thank the staff at Avon Health Center for their outstanding care in her final days. Friends may call at The Ahern Funeral Home, 111 Main St., Rt. 4, Unionville on Monday (Aug. 12) from 10:30am – 12:30pm. Funeral procession from The Ahern Funeral Home will be at 12:30pm followed by Funeral Services in Memorial United Methodist Church, 867 West Avon Rd., Avon at 1:00pm. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Avon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Memorial United Methodist Church, 867 West Avon Rd., Avon, CT 06001. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
