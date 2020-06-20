Lucille Regnier
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Regnier, 92, of Enfield, entered into Eternal Peace on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at Evergreen Healthcare. Lucille was born and raised in Latuque, Canada, the daughter of the late Phillias and Alice Therrien. She moved to Enfield in 1965 with her husband, the late Benoni Regnier, where they made their home and raised their family. Lucille enjoyed doing puzzles and spending time with her family. She is survived by her two children, Michel Regnier of Enfield, and Diane Blanzinkski and her husband, Edward, of Manchester; four grandchildren, Richard Regnier and his wife, Jeanne, Rachel Regnier, Lisa Marie Regnier, and Joshua Regnier and his wife, Alexis; and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Cameron, Cloey, Connor, Alyssa, and Jayden. Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Donations in memory of Lucille may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104. To leave online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved