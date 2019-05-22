Lucille Rivard Brian (Malis), (79) of Port St. Lucie Florida died peacefully in her sleep Saturday May 18. Born in Manchester, New Hampshire April 29, 1940, one of six daughters raised by Rosario and Lena (Allard) Rivard in West Hartford CT.She is survived by her husband Stanley Malis of Port St. Lucie, FL and her children Judith Brian Burke and husband Bruce of Weston, CT, Robert Brian and wife Denise of Ridgefield, CT, Edward Brian and wife Susan of Mansfield, MA and Paul Brian and wife Heather of Simsbury, CT and step daughter Lauren Malis of Delray Beach, FL. Lucille also leaves eleven adoring grandchildren; Katelyn, Ryan and Owen Burke, Melissa, Caroline and Jennifer Brian, Konnor and Kelley Brian and Molly, Carly and Maggie Brian. Lucille was predeceased by her sisters Carmen Lavoie, Loraine Behan, Claire Cheney, Pauline Bligh and Janet Derouffet. She also leaves behind many dear friends that she adored so much.Lucille was a 1958 graduate of Conard High School West Hartford, CT and went on to graduate from the Hartford Secretarial School in 1960. While simultaneously raising her family, Lucille started her own custom sewing business and later excelled at her career as a loan officer at the Charter Oak Bank in West Hartford where she made several life-long friends. Lucille moved to Florida in 1992 where she and Stan loved to play golf and socialize with their devoted circle of friends.Lucille loved nothing better than entertaining friends, being with family and making everyone laugh. If you were lucky you caught her signature rendition of "Mack the Knife". She was a jack of all trades around the house, able to use either professional power tools in her garage or sewing machine (actually two) in her bedroom. She was always building or creating something brilliant. But her true love was her children and grandchildren, she and Stan never missed a holiday, birthday or graduation back home in Connecticut. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. In lieu of flowers that family requests donations be made to the at www.alz.org.Calling hours are being held at Haisley Funeral and Cremation, 2041 SW Bayshore Boulevard, Port St. Lucie FL, Thursday May 23 at 10 am with Memorial Services following at 11am. Luncheon immediately following at Tutto Fresco Restaurant, 9501 Reserve Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34986.Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port Saint Lucie, Florida 34984. A Guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019