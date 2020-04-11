Hartford Courant Obituaries
Lucinda M. Querido


1927 - 2020
Lucinda M. Querido Obituary
Lucinda M. Querido, 92 of Wethersfield, CT passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joaquim (Jack) Querido. Born in 1927, she emigrated to the United States in 1958 together with her husband and son and made her home in Hartford, CT and then settled in Wethersfield in 1972. Lucinda retired from The Loctite Corporation in 1992, having previously worked at the Crouse-Hinds Corporation for many years. She leaves her beloved son, Sergio and his wife Angie and her adored grandchildren, Jeremy Querido, Melanie Taylor and her husband, James. Lucinda was also the proud and loving great-grandmother of Madison and Hudson Taylor. She was predeceased by her six brothers and one sister. She will be fondly remembered for her love of gardening, her gift of baking and her skill as a seamstress. Lucinda's love, comfort, kindness, generosity and unfailing willingness to help others will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her. Burial will be private and will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 50 Fatima Square, Hartford, CT 06106, or the . Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 11, 2020
