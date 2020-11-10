Lucio Tamburro, 91, of Hartford, beloved husband of the late Anna M. Tamburro, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 6, 2020. Born in Campobasso, Italy on November 29, 1928, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Carmela Tamburro. He immigrated to the United States in 1972 to provide a better life for his family. Lucio truly enjoyed his long life playing cards with his friends, his garden, making wine and homemade sausage with his son and spending time with his three granddaughters and great granddaughter. Lucio was a simple man; one who never complained. He was happiest when playing Italian cards on his iPad and with his two favorite playing partners, Dominic Romanelli and Elio Ferrera. Lucio will be dearly missed by his son, Giuseppe Tamburro and wife Carmelina, three adored granddaughters, Anna Maria Mennella (Salvatore), Sonia Tamburro, and Luciana DeGray (Adam), and great granddaughter Ariana whom he adored. In addition, he will be missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and many friends here, Italy and Montreal. A special mention to Franco and Lucio, his nephews of Montreal, who called him every day. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Nicola Tamburro and brother Antonio. Funeral services will be private during this time of Covid. Entombment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To share a memory of Lucio with his family, please visit sheehanhilbornbreen.com