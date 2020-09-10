1/1
Lucy A. LaMonaca
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy A. (Lucia) Carafa LaMonaca, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2010 at the Regency House, Wallingford, CT. She was the wife of the late John LaMonaca for 60 wonderful years. Born in Hamden, CT on July 3, 1928 she was predeceased by her parents John and Christina Cespa Carafa and her sister, Mary Malicki. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Lucy had worked for the former A.C. Gilbert and Commercial Union Insurance Companies. Mother of Paul (Roberta) LaMonaca, Bob (Pam) LaMonaca, Diane (Anthony) Criscuolo. Grandmother of Katie (Stephen) Briner, Sarah (Ryan) Nuanes, Maria (Marc) Puglia, Lisa (Angelo) Termine, Daniel (Danielle) Criscuolo, Jackie Criscuolo, (Dave Tyburski) and Alex Criscuolo. Great Grandmother of Ellie Briner, Luke, Natalie and Claire Puglia, Sofia and Isabella Criscuolo. Lucy was an avid and creative cook, baker, puzzle maker and loved to knit and crochet. She was an 'A.V. specialist' and in her day could record several movies and shows on two V.C.R.'s simultaneously. She loved to travel with her husband and cook for her family and friends. Christmas Eve dinners were special. Special thanks to her loving caregiver Vanessa and all her warm and wonderful caregivers at The Regency House who lovingly helped our family care for our Mom. A private funeral will be held at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue with a celebration of life to be held next year. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire; contributions to The Regency House 181 E. Main Street, Wallingford, CT 06492 or the American Cancer Society, 825 Brook Street, I-91, Tch Ctr. #3 Rocky Hill CT 06067 would be appreciated. www.northhavenfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 9, 2020
Bob and Pam,

My condolences on the passing of your Mom, Mother-In-Law.

Please know that you and your family will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers.

John Vigliotti
NHHS 72
John Vigliotti
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved