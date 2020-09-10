Lucy A. (Lucia) Carafa LaMonaca, formerly of North Haven, passed away peacefully on September 8, 2010 at the Regency House, Wallingford, CT. She was the wife of the late John LaMonaca for 60 wonderful years. Born in Hamden, CT on July 3, 1928 she was predeceased by her parents John and Christina Cespa Carafa and her sister, Mary Malicki. She is survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Lucy had worked for the former A.C. Gilbert and Commercial Union Insurance Companies. Mother of Paul (Roberta) LaMonaca, Bob (Pam) LaMonaca, Diane (Anthony) Criscuolo. Grandmother of Katie (Stephen) Briner, Sarah (Ryan) Nuanes, Maria (Marc) Puglia, Lisa (Angelo) Termine, Daniel (Danielle) Criscuolo, Jackie Criscuolo, (Dave Tyburski) and Alex Criscuolo. Great Grandmother of Ellie Briner, Luke, Natalie and Claire Puglia, Sofia and Isabella Criscuolo. Lucy was an avid and creative cook, baker, puzzle maker and loved to knit and crochet. She was an 'A.V. specialist' and in her day could record several movies and shows on two V.C.R.'s simultaneously. She loved to travel with her husband and cook for her family and friends. Christmas Eve dinners were special. Special thanks to her loving caregiver Vanessa and all her warm and wonderful caregivers at The Regency House who lovingly helped our family care for our Mom. A private funeral will be held at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue with a celebration of life to be held next year. In lieu of flowers, should friends desire; contributions to The Regency House 181 E. Main Street, Wallingford, CT 06492 or the American Cancer Society
, 825 Brook Street, I-91, Tch Ctr. #3 Rocky Hill CT 06067 would be appreciated. www.northhavenfuneral.com