Lucy A. Tardette, of Hartford, beloved wife of the late Raymond F. Tardette, our beloved Mother and Grandmother passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her children on September 29, 2020. She was born in Hartford, daughter of the late Vincent Cornelio and Sarafina (DiBenedetto) Cornelio and was a communicant of St. Lawrence O'Toole Church. She was a graduate of Bulkeley High School. After graduation she went to work for Hartford National Bank and also worked as a bookkeeper for her father and brothers Company, V. Cornelio & Sons and for Cornelio Mason Contractors. Lucy was a loving caring hardworking Mother of five. People always complimented her on her well behaved children. Lucy always took pride in her lovely home that her husband Raymond built on Giddings St. in Hartford. Her passion for cleanliness was unsurpassed as her children can attest to. Many wonderful memories were made sitting around their dining room table just eating a good meal, talking and laughing all together. Her family bond was admired by all who knew her. She is survived by her four children, Linda Castellani and her husband Al, John Tardette and his wife Karen, Raymond Tardette, Jr. and his wife Christine, and Richard Tardette and his wife Lisa. She is also survived by her brother, Maurice Cornelio and his wife Cheryl; her sisters-in law, Flo Cornelio, Gert Cornelio, and Joan Cornelio. She is pre-deceased by her husband Raymond, daughter Sandra, and brothers, Sabastian, Alfred, Paul, Richard, and Vincent Cornelio. Lucy had 13 grandchildren who she loved dearly, Sarah and Al Castellani, JT, Daniel, and Nicholas Tardette, Michelle and Kayla Tardette, Amanda, Rachel, and Victoria Lund, Nathan Loura, Kyle and Aubrey Tardette and five great-grandchildren, Addison and Braden Mike, Bella and Jamie Tardette, and Hannah Tardette. Many thanks for the wonderful care Lucy received at Bel Air Manor Convalescent Home A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Lawrence O'Toole Church, New Britain Ave., Hartford on Saturday,(October 3, 2020) at 12:00 pm. Burial will be immediately following at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Flowers are not necessary as your presence is tribute enough to our wonderful Mother & Grandmother. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com