Lucy DeFrancesco
Lucy DeFrancesco Obituary
Lucy DeFrancesco loving Mother, Grandmother, Nana and Great Grandmother passed away peacefully on March 8, 2019. Lucy DeFrancesco is predeceased by her husband Frank DeFrancesco. She is survived by her children Donna Gerbino and her husband Jack, Elaine DeFranceso, Mark DeFrancesco and his wife Debbie. She is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Joseph, Kristin, Jenna and Geoffrey and her 5 great grandchildren. Lucy DeFrancesco was born in Middletown, CT on September 29, 1925. She retired from Stop and Shop in Middletown, CT. She enjoyed baking, sharing recipes, spending time with her family and reading current events. Family and friends are invited to the Giuliano-Sagarino Funeral Home at BROOKLAWN 511 Brook St. Rocky Hill, on Monday, March 11, from 930-1030am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Josephine Bakhita Church, St. James Campus, 787 Elm St. Rocky Hill. Burial will be private. The family wishes to thank the staff at MapleView Health and Rehabilitation for their caring service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , Connecticut Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd, Suite 4B Southington CT, 06489. For online guestbook please visit www.brooklawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019
