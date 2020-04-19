|
|
Lucy (Puzzo) Duhamel, 93, of Hartford, died Thursday (April 16, 2020) at Hartford Hospital. For 37 years she was the beloved wife of the late Raymond Duhamel. Born in East Hartford CT., daughter of Salvatore and Josephine (DePietro) Puzzo, she lived in the Hartford area most of her life. She retired from Aetna Life and Casualty, Hartford, after many years of service. She was known by all her grandchildren and great grandchildren as Mémé. She cherished and loved each and every one of them with all of her heart and soul and will be deeply missed. She loved family get-togethers, playing Bingo, doing crossword puzzles, and going to the casinos but mostly just spending time with her family. She is survived by her two sons, John Duhamel of Wethersfield and Paul and Ann Duhamel of Columbia; three daughters, Sharon Fournier and partner Karl Wenzel of Middle Haddam, Paulette and Glenn Lagoy of Torrington, and Kathleen Hunt of Hartford; seven grandchildren and their spouses, Scott and Jacqueline Lagoy, Eric and Jamie-Lee Lagoy, Jeffery and Eva Duhamel, Patrick and Amy Duhamel, Hallie Hunt, Lauren Duhamel and Nicole Duhamel; seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Barbara Jean Negrola. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister Josephine Ramondetta There will be no calling hours and graveside service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford will be for immediate family. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield is entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 19, 2020