|
|
Lucy (DelPonte) LeMay, 86, of Enfield and formerly of East Hartford, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 from complications of the coronavirus. Born in Hartford on December 15, 1933, a daughter of the late Batista John and Candida "Caroline" (Gobino) DelPonte, she had been a lifelong resident of East Hartford prior to moving to Enfield five years ago. Lucy was a graduate of East Hartford High School, class of 1951. Prior to her retirement she was employed by Travelers Insurance Company in Hartford for over 30 years. Lucy was a member of the Travelers Retirees Club, a former member of the East Hartford Democratic Town Committee, and a former communicant of St. Mary's Church, East Hartford. She enjoyed her flower gardens, cooking for her family and friends, especially Christmas Eve, Easter, and Sunday dinners. She loved spending time during the summers at her sister, Tessi's cottage, and following her beloved UConn Women's basketball team and Boston Red Sox. Lucy is survived by her daughter, Cathleen "Cathy" D. LeMay of Enfield; two sons, Raymond J. LeMay and his wife, Laura, of Front Royal, VA, Richard G. LeMay and his wife, Cindi, of Bowerbank, ME; four cherished grandchildren, Christina LeMay of Wagener, SC, Thomas J. LeMay of Bowerbank, ME, Daniel LeMay of Front Royal, VA, Robert O'Rourke of Virginia; two adored great-grandchildren, Shane and Cole Nicholes; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Along with her parents, Lucy was predeceased by two brothers, Lawrence "Larry" DelPonte and Rinaldo Magliano both of East Hartford, and her sister, Theresa "Tessi" Manasero of East Hartford. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Hartford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lucy's name may be made to a favorite . Lucy's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the entire staff of Evergreen Healthcare in Stafford Springs for their professionalism, care, and compassion the past nine months and to Lucy's former caregiver, Linda Buvelot, for her dedication, devotion, and care given to Lucy and her entire family for five years. The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford has been entrusted with the care of the funeral arrangements. For on-line expressions of sympathy to the family please visit www.desopoeh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 27, 2020