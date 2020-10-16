Lucy (Pehlivanian) Shabazian, 99 years old died peacefully at home on Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a native of Hartford, CT and a graduate of Hartford Public High School. She worked at Grey Manufacturing until her marriage to Joseph I. Shabazian in 1950 when she moved to New Britain and later to Farmington, CT, where she remained a lifelong resident. She retired from Travelers Insurance Co working over 25 years as an experienced rater. Lucy was an active member of St. Stephen's Armenian Church of New Britain, as a Sunday school teacher, and devoted Ladies Guild member. After retiring and caregiving for her elderly mother, Lucy and her sister Rose Stergiou joined the West Farms Mall Walkers and faithfully walked every day for over 25 years, meeting friends daily for breakfast at the Au Bon Pain. On Wednesdays, she spent her afternoon at Holy Resurrection Armenian Church senior club to socialize and play cards. Lucy was an avid reader and on many nights would not sleep until the wee hours in the morning finishing her book. She loved fashion and to sew from an early age, sewing clothing for her family, upholstering furniture, and decorating her home. Her favorite entertainment was cruise vacations to warm destinations which she enjoyed with her sister and daughter. Lucy loved being surrounded by family and friends, and had a gentle spirit and a kind loving generous nature. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Shabazian. She leaves behind her sister Rose Stergiou of Bristol, daughter Susan Shabazian of Farmington, son Joseph Shabazian, Jr and his wife Grace of South Windsor, CT, grand-daughters: Annmarie Shabazian and her husband Simon Skymba, Angela Shabazian and Andrea Shabazian of South Windsor, niece and nephew Roxanne and Sarkis Khazarian and many loving cousins, and friends. Calling hours will be Monday Oct 19, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main Street, New Britain, CT, followed by 11:30 a.m. service at St. Stephen's Armenian Church, 167 Tremont Street, New Britain, Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church 167 Tremont St., New Britain, CT 06051



