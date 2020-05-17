Lucy Lee Palmer (Williams), 78 of Hartford peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born August 20, 1941 in Buena Vista, GA to the late Lindsey Williams Sr. and Georgia Hartage Williams. Lucy retired from Advo Systems in 2001. She was a resident of Tuscan II Brotherhood Homes senior community for twenty years prior to moving to the Avery Heights retirement village in Hartford. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Windsor, CT. She leaves to cherish her memory a son Everal Palmer of University Place, WA; three daughters; Icy Mounds (Paul Sr.) of East Hartford, CT; Gloria Johnson (Robert Jr.) of Junction City, KS and Sandra Baker (Carl) of East Hartford, CT; nine grandchildren, Marissa, LaKesha (Kaleb), Paul Jr. (Samaia), Michelle (James), Monica, Emily, Deondra, Amara and Alissa; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Jannie Milner, Berdia Honaker (Varney), Georgia Benning, Easter Little, Mae B. Henderson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by siblings Annie Hayle, A.C. Williams, Lindsey Williams Jr. and George Moses Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FoodShare, 450 Woodland Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or foodshare.org. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Abbey Funeral and Cremation of Rocky Hill, CT.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.