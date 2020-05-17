Lucy Palmer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucy Lee Palmer (Williams), 78 of Hartford peacefully entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was born August 20, 1941 in Buena Vista, GA to the late Lindsey Williams Sr. and Georgia Hartage Williams. Lucy retired from Advo Systems in 2001. She was a resident of Tuscan II Brotherhood Homes senior community for twenty years prior to moving to the Avery Heights retirement village in Hartford. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Windsor, CT. She leaves to cherish her memory a son Everal Palmer of University Place, WA; three daughters; Icy Mounds (Paul Sr.) of East Hartford, CT; Gloria Johnson (Robert Jr.) of Junction City, KS and Sandra Baker (Carl) of East Hartford, CT; nine grandchildren, Marissa, LaKesha (Kaleb), Paul Jr. (Samaia), Michelle (James), Monica, Emily, Deondra, Amara and Alissa; seven great-grandchildren; sisters Jannie Milner, Berdia Honaker (Varney), Georgia Benning, Easter Little, Mae B. Henderson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She is predeceased by siblings Annie Hayle, A.C. Williams, Lindsey Williams Jr. and George Moses Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FoodShare, 450 Woodland Ave, Bloomfield, CT 06002 or foodshare.org. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Abbey Funeral and Cremation of Rocky Hill, CT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Abbey Cremation Service - Rocky Hill
511 Brook Street
Rocky Hill, CT 06067
1-800-890-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 15, 2020
Aunt Lucy am gonna miss you dearly, how sweet you said Mot when you called my name, but you are suffering no more, Rest peaceful my Queen this rest you truly deserve, love ♥ always
Monica
Family
May 14, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Devone Edwards
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved