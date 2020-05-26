Lucy Spinelli
1925 - 2020
Lucy (Raponi) Spinelli, 95, of Bristol, wife of the late Dominick Spinelli, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at The Pines of Bristol. Lucy was born on March 1, 1925 in Bristol and was the daughter of the late Dominick and Jennie (Marra) Raponi. Lucy was a lifelong Bristol resident and was a parishioner at St. Francis de Sales attending at St. Anthony Church. Lucy was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and family meant everything to her. She especially loved babysitting her many grandchildren and cooking Friday night suppers for everyone. Always full of energy, Lucy used the few hours she had away from her family to work in her garden or watch her beloved New York Yankees. Most of all, Lucy always made you feel special when spending time with her. She will be sorely missed by all those whose lives she touched. Lucy is survived by her five children: Stephen Spinelli and his wife Mary Jo of Southington, Barbara Spinelli of Bristol, Dominick Spinelli and his partner Angelina Ventrella of Burlington, James Spinelli and his fiance Alayne Washburn of Bristol, Martin Spinelli and his wife Diane of Bristol; her ten grandchildren; her fourteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her sister: Rita McIntosh. Services will be private. Funk Funeral Home, 35 Bellevue Ave., Bristol, CT is honored to serve the Spinelli family. Please visit Lucy's memorial web-site at www.FunkFuneralHome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Funk Funeral Home
35 Bellevue Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-4107
May 25, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathies in this, your time of grief.
Funk Funeral Home
May 25, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rose Swenton
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
