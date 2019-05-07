Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy Stoltze
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy Stoltze

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lucy Stoltze Obituary
Lucy Stoltze, 64, of East Hartford, passed away at her home on Friday May 3, 2019. She leaves behind her children Lea Mielczarek and her husband Robert of Sturbridge, MA, Sam Stoltze and his wife Allison of Waterbury Center, VT, and Anna Mattoon and her husband Matthew of Somers; 4 grandchildren; Clara May, Liv Grace, Evan Leon and Lincoln Leon, and her partner Walter Miller. She was an amazing woman who was loved by so many. Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life at Wickham Park in Manchester, CT on Thursday, May 9th at 5:30pm at the Emerald Room. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements. For the full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now