Lucy (Marturano) Thiede, 94, of New Britain, widow of Walter Thiede, passed away on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of the late Sophio and Lucia (Mezzio) Marturano. Lucy as a former Middletown resident and a New Britain resident most of her life. She was a lifelong member of St. Ann's Church in New Britain and enjoyed attending the Italian Mass. In her younger years, Lucy had a fascination for learning to fly and enjoyed studying airplanes. As a teenager, she worked at Woolworth's. Lucy worked for many years at Bradlee's Department Store. She later took accounting classes at Tunxis Community College which later prepared her to be the manager of Enbee Federal Credit Union, from where she retired. Lucy was a volunteer at the Hospital for Special Care at "The Little Store" for 23 years, which was a great joy for her. She enjoyed John Wayne Movies, reading the Bible, sewing, tatting, Knitting, gardening and baking. Her favorite hobby was playing the piano. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Denis Thiede, and her siblings, Anna Pandolfi, Connie Mezzio (her sister and best friend), Mary Malone, James Marturano, and Frank Marturano. She is survived by her children, David Thiede and his wife, Andrea, and SueAnn Kennedy and her husband Larry; a brother, Sebastian Marturano; and four grandchildren: Matthew David Frost; Allison-Rose (Frost) Witkovic and her husband Ed and their children Ian Cole, Eli Bracket, Ryan, Joshua and Emily Witkovic; Colette Daigle and her husband Peter, and their children Isabelle and Grace; Joshua Thiede and his children Aleksander, Julia and Evie. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at St. Ann Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Thiede, Matthew Frost, Mark Rashaw, Cole Brackett, Eli Brackett, and Luis Rodriguez. Calling hours are Monday from 4-6 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 43rd Infantry Division Association, 43rd Association Manager, P.O. Box 7281, Berlin, CT 06037.