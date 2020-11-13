Lucy (Wassik) Hanelius, formerly of Unionville, passed away the morning of November 11, 2020 at the age of 89. Born December 22, 1930, she was the daughter of Joseph and Theodora Wassik. She graduated from Farmington High School, class of 1948. After high school, she married Ralph Hanelius and together they raised five children in the house they built on Burlington Road. Lucy will be remembered for her fun rhymes, her painting, being a bit of a rule breaker, and a great lover of dogs, especially her beloved Daisy One and Daisy Two. Lucy was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Hanelius and siblings Albert Wassik, Edward Wassik and Theodora (Teddi) O'Brien. She is survived by her 5 children, James Hanelius of West Hartford, William Hanelius and his wife, Marie of Healdsburg, CA, Donna Safford and her husband, Robert of Chappells, SC, Bonnie Tolzmann and her husband, Geoffrey of Cape Elizabeth, ME and Deborah Welna of Farmington, CT. She leaves behind her grandchildren, David McCallum, Rachel Safford, Victoria Cromack, Andrew Welna, Rebecca Tolzmann and Sam Catlin, great grandchildren Jillian McCallum and Eli McCallum as well as many nieces and nephews. The family is very grateful to the doctors, nurses and staff of Med 3 at UCONN Health for providing comfort and making Lucy's last days as peaceful as possible. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store