Lucy Yung Yung Tu Chow, of Florida, formerly of West Hartford, passed away from this life June 4, 2020. She was the devoted wife of the late Dr. John Yu Ching Chow (CCSU). Born in Sonjiang China, June 13, 1927, she was the fourth of eight children of Gabriel Li-ting Tu and Anna Yun-chin (Ley) Tu. Lucy emigrated to the USA in 1966, and lived for 50 years in the greater Hartford area. Lucy was a graduate of Tatung University Shanghai, China with a B.A. Mathematics. M A. in Education, University of Hartford, M.A. in Computer Science and Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and was employed as a Computer Systems Programmer with Cigna Corp. for twenty years. She was devout Roman Catholic, and supported the Church throughout her adult life. She is survived by her sister, Tu YI of Taiwan, nephew Cui Hong of San Francisco, niece, Frances Wand Pedicone of Corning, N.Y., niece, Cynthia Ling of Oklahoma City, OK. Nieces; Cui Ti, Tu Wen, and nephew, Tu Ming, along with Bao Ru Ying and a sister-in -law, all residents of Hangzhou, China. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 12 at 11:00 am at St. Brigid Church, West Hartford. Calling hours will be prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 am at the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Donations in memory of Lucy can be made to The CardinalKungFoundation.org, or the Missionaries of Charity 335 E. 145th St., Bronx, NY 10451. For those who cannot join us in person, you are welcomed to join us virtual, please visit www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com for passwords and or online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 10, 2020.