South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 246-1413
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Hartford, CT
Ludwik Szpak


1924 - 2019
Ludwik Szpak Obituary
Ludwik Szpak, of Sarasota Florida, beloved husband of the late Jean C. Szpak (Rec), passed away at the age of 95 on Sunday, October 27, 2019. A resident of Sarasota for nearly 30 years, Ludwik was born on March 24, 1924 in Bobulince, Poland, and was caught in the crossfire of the annexation of Poland in 1939 where he and his family were torn apart, only to be reunited after the war through tireless networking and church bulletins where he eventually located his siblings; his brother Joseph in England, his sister Jane in Poland, and his eldest sister Stella in Canada. After the war ended in 1945, Ludwik came to America through the help of Catholic Family Services and made a life in the Hartford area where he eventually met his beloved wife, Jean. Ludwik and Jean traveled abroad to the UK and many European nations. Proud of his Polish heritage and his service in the Polish Army, he was member of the Polish Army Veterans Association of America, P.A.V.A. Post #119 in Hartford. He was a communicant of SS. Cyril & Methodius Church in Hartford for many years and after moving Sarasota, FL, he was a member of Church of the Incarnation, another historically Polish church. Besides his wife, Ludwik had many family and friends in his community and enjoyed playing poker and often frequented the Sarasota Kennel Club. His family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 5, 8:30-9:30 a.m., at the Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home, 43 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Memorial donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 55 Charter Oak Ave., Hartford, CT 06106. For online condolences please visit, www.southgreenmemorialhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Nov. 3, 2019
