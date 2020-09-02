1/1
Ludwika Anna Sikora
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ludwika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ludwika Anna Sikora, 85, of Hartford, beloved wife for 61 years of Julian Sikora, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Hartford Hospital. Born in Gorlice, Poland on June 19, 1935, daughter of the late Stanislaw and Karolina Ludwin, she had lived in Poland before immigrating to the United States with her family in 1981. Ludwika enjoyed reading and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She loved tending to the gardens around her home and especially liked flowers. Most of all, Ludwika will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose central focus in life was her family. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her family always looked forward to her traditional Polish dishes, especially her perogies. Besides her husband, she leaves four children, Robert Sikora and his wife Alicja of Hartford, Bozena Slemp of Krzysztof of Bristol, Andrzej Sikora and his wife Cindy of Czech Republic, and Elizabeth Sikora of Hartford; six grandchildren, Elzbieta Sikora of Plainville, Karolina Sikora of Kensington, Sabrina Slemp of Bristol, Joanna Slemp of East Hartford, and Julia and Evan Sikora both of Czech Republic; a great-granddaughter, Sienna Conte; a sister, Barbara Gorski of Poland; and a brother, Karol Ludwin of Poland. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Roman Ludwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, September 4, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 61 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home in Hartford has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
South Green Memorial Home (Waszkelewicz)
43 Wethersfield Avenue
Hartford, CT 06114
(860) 246-1413
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved