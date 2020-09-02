Ludwika Anna Sikora, 85, of Hartford, beloved wife for 61 years of Julian Sikora, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Hartford Hospital. Born in Gorlice, Poland on June 19, 1935, daughter of the late Stanislaw and Karolina Ludwin, she had lived in Poland before immigrating to the United States with her family in 1981. Ludwika enjoyed reading and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She loved tending to the gardens around her home and especially liked flowers. Most of all, Ludwika will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose central focus in life was her family. She was an excellent cook and baker. Her family always looked forward to her traditional Polish dishes, especially her perogies. Besides her husband, she leaves four children, Robert Sikora and his wife Alicja of Hartford, Bozena Slemp of Krzysztof of Bristol, Andrzej Sikora and his wife Cindy of Czech Republic, and Elizabeth Sikora of Hartford; six grandchildren, Elzbieta Sikora of Plainville, Karolina Sikora of Kensington, Sabrina Slemp of Bristol, Joanna Slemp of East Hartford, and Julia and Evan Sikora both of Czech Republic; a great-granddaughter, Sienna Conte; a sister, Barbara Gorski of Poland; and a brother, Karol Ludwin of Poland. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Roman Ludwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, September 4, 10 a.m., at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 61 Popieluszko Court, Hartford. Burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Waszkelewicz South Green Memorial Home in Hartford has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.