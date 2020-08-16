Luis A. Chong passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 in Avon, CT. He was 90 years old. Luis was born in Paita, Peru on May 14, 1930, son of the late Isaac and Maria Victoria (Leon) Chong. He came to the US in 1947 and raised his family in Ridgewood, NJ. Luis later moved to Avon, CT where he lived for the past 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Vivienne Anne (Juco) of Avon, CT; a sister Violeta Maron of Ann Arbor, MI; six children - Ana, Louis (wife Patricia), Michael, Mary, Catherine and Paul (wife Mairead); and seven grandchildren - Vanessa, Thomas, Emma, Julia, Jessica, Lillian and Alison. Before retiring, Luis was a Lean Manufacturing consultant for ConnStep Inc. Prior to that he owned his own company, Investex in Bloomfield, CT and was a management consultant with Arthur D. Little, Cambridge, MA. Luis's extensive career also included serving as Corporate Director of Technology Planning with United Technologies Corp and as Vice President of Engineering for Otis Elevator Company. He held various other management positions in manufacturing, R&D, engineering and product development at Combustion Engineering, Curtiss Wright and Cummins Engine Company. Luis had a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois and was a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School. Luis enjoyed playing golf and had been an avid tennis player and skier. He was a fan of the UConn women's basketball team. He had a lifelong passion for cars, kept up with the latest technology advances, and read books on spiritual philosophical thought. His other hobbies included making sourdough bread and watching hummingbirds. Luis was very dedicated to his family and had spent many years serving on the Family Council for the Good Shepherd Home Long Term Care Facility in PA where his daughter Mary resides. Funeral services were privately held. A family celebration of Luis's life will be held at a later date. Donations in his memory can be made online at GoodShepherdRehab.org/donate
or sent to Good Shepherd Development Dept, 850 S 5th St, Allentown, PA 18103, or call 610-778-1075.