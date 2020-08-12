Luis J. Querido, 73, of East Hartford, died peacefully on Monday, August 10, 2020 with his family by his side. He was beloved husband for 50 years of Nancy Querido. Born March 31, 1947 in Mira de Aire, Portugal, he immigrated to the United States in 1967. He worked construction as a pipe fitter for VMS Construction for many years and retired from Manafort Construction in 2009. He was a kind, gentle man who loved being surrounded by his family and friends. His vegetable garden and his love of nature were his passion. Besides his wife, Luis is survived by his son, Luis J. Querido, Jr., of East Hartford. He is also survived by a brother, Jose Maria Querido and his wife Julia of Wethersfield; a sister, Elisa Louro and her husband Manuel of Rocky Hill; a sister-in-law, Judy Corado and her husband Jose Manuel of East Hartford as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Isabel Syrene. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, (August 14), 11:00 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church, Hartford. Entombment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Online condolences may be made at SheehanHilborneBreen.com
