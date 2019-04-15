|
Luis Garcia, age 47, passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2019 in Hartford, CT. Born October 15, 1975 in Hartford, Connecticut and raised in Massachusetts. He is survived by his daughter, Emma Agosti; his grandmother, Digna Mora; his brother, Virgilio Garcia of West Palm Beach, FL. He is preceded in death by his father, Juan Garcia and his mother, Zoila Mora. Luis was a kind person to his family and friends. He will be missed by all. At the family's request, no service will be held.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 15, 2019