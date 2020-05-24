Luisa SCHIFINO
1935 - 2020
Luisa (Tolisano) Schifino, 84, of Wethersfield, entered into eternal life on May 19, 2020. Born on November 17, 1935 in San Basile, Italy, to Maria (Spezzano) and Saverio Tolisano. Luisa married her teenage sweetheart, her beloved soulmate, Albino, and they enjoyed 65 years together loving each other. In 1972, they emigrated from Italy to the United States to make better opportunities for their family. Luisa was blessed with intelligence and with a multitude of talents. Luisa was very talented and successful tailor, she opened a school in her hometown and taught young girls the art of being a seamstress. She was adored by all of her students and her clients were very impressed by her creations. She had a magic touch when it came to cooking and baking and was famous especially for her cookies, which she loved to share with family and friends. Luisa was also a devoted Catholic and had a profound devotion to Santo Pio. The Lord had blessed Luisa with so much but especially with a husband who absolutely loved and adored her. Luisa loved flowers and together with her husband, they created beautiful gardens at their home in Connecticut and in Florida, where they enjoyed spending their winters. She will live forever in our hearts. Luisa will be deeply missed by her husband Albino and her three children, who will cherish her memory. She was a loving, devoted mom to Saverina Caporale and her husband Tonino, Frank Schifino and his wife Sandi and Mimina Shields and her husband John. A loving grandmother to Joseph and Albino Caporale, Frank, Kayla and Albino Schifino, Luisa, Amanda and Jack Shields. Luisa also cherished her great grandchildren Avery, Christian and Hadley, who gave her much joy and happiness. In addition, Luisa leaves behind her dearest sister Della Tolisano. A private burial will held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford. A celebration of Luisa's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Luisa's memory to the Alzheimer's Association of CT, 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield was entrusted with the services. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
8605636117
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
