Lurline M. Mullings, 67, resident of Hartford, CT and retired Certified Nursing Assistant passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Trelawny, Jamaica, W.I., daughter of Princess Bowen and her late husband, Edwin Emmanuel Bowen, Lurline lived in Hartford since 1990. Lurline was a vibrant, kind, and caring person who loved traveling, bird watching, and reading. She volunteered at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain and read to patients at the Mount Sinai Hospital in Hartford. She attended the Capital Community College in Hartford, was a graduate of the Charter Oak State College in New Britain, and member of the Family Worship Center in Hartford, CT. Besides her mother, Lurline is survived by her husband of 44 years, Jonathan A. Mullings; her son Richard Anderson; two daughters - Arlene Scarlett and Alicia Thompson (and her husband Yerodin); four grandchildren - Brandon, Samantha, Sariah, and Layla; sister Dorothy Warner (and her husband Dudley); and brother, Carlton Bowen. She also leaves behind two aunts - Sybil Richards and Nila Anderson; several nieces and nephews, other family members, and friends. Lurline lived an example of humility and kindness. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private visitation will be held Friday May 15, 2020 from 10AM-11AM at the LODGE COMMUNITY CHAPEL, 130 Deerfield Road, Windsor followed by a Funeral Service at 11AM. Bishop Cecil Hume will officiate. Burial service will follow at the Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. The Carmon Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements. For directions or condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 9, 2020.