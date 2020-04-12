|
|
Lusharra Alicea Asha Womack-Addison, 26, of Farmington, beloved daughter of Lucious and Stephanie Womack-Addison went into the arms of her heavenly Father on Friday, April 3, 2020 as a result of injuries from a car accident. Born in Boston, MA on August 26, 1993, Lusharra was raised in Boston, MA before moving to Farmington with her family in 2009. After graduating from Farmington High School with the Class of 2012, Lusharra continued her education at Mount Ida College in Newton, MA where she majored in mathematics and humanities. Lusharra worked for several years with children with special needs and most recently had served as a Special Needs Educational Residential Counselor for FAVRH (The Arc of the Farmington Valley, Inc.). Lusharra's faith foundation was set at her childhood church, New Fellowship Christian Ministries in Boston, MA where she was involved in several groups within the life of the church including ushering and the church choir. After moving to Connecticut, she joined New Generation Christian Center in Hartford where she was very supportive of the church's Youth Director and Youth Ministry. Lusharra's life was focused on her faith, her family, her education, and her work. She was busy, but always had time to help others. Besides her parents, she leaves four brothers, LuShan Addison and his wife Katie of Boston, MA, Zallen S. Womack, Lucious A. Addison, III, and Langston W. Addison all of Farmington; two Godbrothers, Jamal Good of Springfield, MA and Tony Gurley and his wife Marie of Boston, MA; four nieces and a nephew, Ella Addison, Theresa Addison, L.C. Addison, Tiana McFadden, and Alexus St. Laurent; two maternal aunts, Alice Harris of Windsor and Dianne Womack of Bristol; a maternal uncle, Gaylord Womack and his wife Aretha of Farmington; two paternal aunts, Naomi McDonald of Boston, MA and Theresa Addison of Wilmington, NC; two paternal uncles, Paul Addison of Wilmington, NC and Michael Addison of Boston, MA; and a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to mention. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Russell and Alice Fedna Womack; her paternal grandparents, Lucious Addison, Sr. and Iclene Addison; three paternal uncles, Isaiah, Darrel, and Alfonso Addison; a maternal aunt, Irene Smith; and a maternal uncle, Earl Womack. Services will be private at The Lodge Community Chapel, Windsor. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Generation Christian Center, Attn: Youth Ministry, 3468 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 12, 2020