Luther Tyson, Jr., affectionately known as "Peter," 77, of Hartford passed away on April 16, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. He was born on September 5, 1941 to the late Luther P. Tyson, Sr. and Zelma L. Turner Smith in Americus, GA. Luther was an outspoken man yet very caring person, that loved riding his motorcycle and being with his family. He was a loving father and leaves to cherish his memories three daughters Deborah Tyson, Sharon Tyson (David), Jazmine Tyson; brothers Milton (Mamie) Tyson, Wayne Smith, Brian (Gladys) Smith; sister Kimberly Blocker, and devoted & loving Niece, Vernette Tyson. He was a wonderful grandpa of 5 grandchildren, Willie Tyson, Montrelle Tyson, David Copeland, Skyler Copeland and Jah're Hudson, 1 great-granddaughter, Nyesha Kenny, and had a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of Luther's life will be Wednesday April 24, 2019 at 11:00AM at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave. Bloomfield, CT 06002 with visitation from 10:00-11:00AM. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services 319 Barbour St. Hartford, CT 06120. To leave a message of comfort to the Tyson family visit, www .hkhfuneralservices Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019