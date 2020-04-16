|
|
Luz Elsa (Cano) Yunez, 73, of Windsor, beloved wife of the late Roberto Yunez died unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth, MA. Born in Cali, Columbia on September 8, 1946 she was the daughter of the late Arturo and Clariza (Hernandez) Cano. Luz grew up in Cali, Colombia. Luz was married to the love of her life, Roberto Yunez on May 24, 1974 and together they moved to the U.S. in 1975 where they settled in Hartford, CT. She worked for many years at the Hispanic Evangelization Office for the Archdiocese of Hartford as the Office Coordinator. After retirement she continued to dedicate her time serving the Hispanic community, forming a meeting group Café con Aroma a Jesus and arranging religious retreats. A woman of great faith and devotion, Luz was an active parishioner at Our Lady of Sorrows for many years. A kind, caring, loving and generous woman she will be dearly missed. She leaves her daughter, Patricia Reynolds and her husband Matthew of Plymouth, MA, and her granddaughter, Dahlia Luz Reynolds also of Plymouth, MA. She devoted her time to caring for her granddaughter, her family, her community and her faith. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery in Bloomfield. A Memorial Mass and celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Carmon Funeral Home in Windsor has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020