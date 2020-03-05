Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:00 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map

Luz (Roca) Ponce, beloved wife of the late Fielo Ponce, passed away on March 3, 2020. Born in Cienfuegos, Cuba she came to the United States working for Mass Mutual Life until her retirement. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Luz and Scott York of Newington; granddaughter Ashley York of Newington; brother Jose E. Roca and his wife Diane of Unionville; Nephew Joseph M. Roca and Stephanie; grandniece Savannah Roca and grandnephew Hunter Roca all of Canton; and many other relatives. She was predeceased by her Godson Christopher Roca. Funeral Procession will be Monday 9:00AM from Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford with a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Church, Newington. Burial will follow in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. Calling Hours will be on Sunday from 5:00-7:00PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For online condolences please visit: www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 5, 2020
