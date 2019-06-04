Home

Lyda Jane Budney Obituary
Torrington- Lyda Jane Budney, 79, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas W. Budney. Mrs. Budney was born in Long Island, NY on August 31, 1939, daughter of the late Leonard and Jane (Smith) Davis. Survivors include two sons, Sean T. Budney of Torrington and Eric J. Budney of New Hartford; a daughter, Leisa M. Giguere and her husband John of Pleasanton, CA, two grandsons, Jeff Giguere and Mike Giguere; a brother, Gerald "Jerry" Davis and his wife Marie of Torrington; a sister, Elizabeth Davis of Torrington;, and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Budney was predeceased by a brother, Leonard Davis.Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 9:00a.m. from Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington, to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 160 Main St., Torrington, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00a.m. Burial will follow in New St. Francis Cemetery, Torrington. Friends may call Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home.To view a complete obituary or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on June 4, 2019
