Lydia Angela Radikas Coyle, 59, of Burlington died unexpectedly April 24th. Lydia spent her youth primarily in Bucks County, PA, later settling in Connecticut where she graduated cum laude from CCSU, majoring in English. She earned masters and graduate degrees from Northeastern University, and then embarked on a rewarding career as a school psychologist and consultant. Lydia loved travel, languages, history and literature and was known for her keen sense of humor, style and fashion. She was a beautiful, dynamic woman who loved presenting and hosting and had a gift for making those she met feel special. Many students she counseled wrote touching letters to her years later to thank her for her caring and positive influence at a difficult time in their young lives. If Lydia was in a room she was in the front of it and when she left she took everyone's eyes out with her. Lydia was an exclamation point in a world of commas. She was fluent in Lithuanian and proud of her family's heritage. Lydia leaves to mourn her loss her devoted husband Michael, her mother and stepfather Mary and John Kasputis of Farmington, her sister Regina Radikas of Vermont, her brother Raymond (Amy) of Glastonbury, and her father Vytautas Radikas (Loreta) of NYC. She also leaves many cherished cousins, nephews, aunts and uncles, and special nieces Ava, Paulina and Marla. Lydia was predeceased by her identical twin sister Loretta. Memorial donations in Lydia's name may be made to Camp Neringa, 147 Neringa Rd., Brattleboro VT 05301



