Lydia A. (Woloszczuk) Ritchie, 92, of Glastonbury, passed away April 20, 2020. She was born in Glastonbury on February 13, 1928, daughter of the late Alfred and Caroline (Paszek) Woloszczuk. Prior to her retirement, Lydia was the receptionist for Dr. Ernest Novey for many years. She was a member of AARP, Chapter 2010 and was very active at the Riverfront Community Center, where she played setback and bingo and attended senior lunch during the week with many of her friends. Lydia was a devout Catholic and a communicant of St. Paul Church of SS. Isidore and Maria Parish in Glastonbury. Lydia was predeceased by her husband Francis Ritchie in 1999. She is survived by her step-daughter, June Fontes along with June's children Joshua, his wife Denna and their children Lilliana, Nayeli and Jessica and her husband Larry. She also leaves many, many nieces and nephews whom she adored. Lydia was also predeceased by her four sisters, Irene Mekrut, Laura Nursick, Wanda Jurewicz and Henrietta Byrnes and her brother Alfred (Fritz) Woloszczuk. The family would like to extend their gratitude for the tender care shown to Lydia by the nurses, staff and administrators of The Shoreline of Clinton in the final days of her life. A private burial will take place in St. Augustine Cemetery, South Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, Lydia requested that donations be made to "Flags on Main Street Fund", 2155 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033 OR Saint Paul Church, 2577 Main Street, Glastonbury, CT 06033. To extend condolences, please visit Farleysullivan.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2020