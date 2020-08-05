1/
Lydia E. Rivera-Cortes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lydia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
70 of East Hartford departed, Friday, April 24. Lydia lived life with a passion for singing and dancing. She volunteered and was a light to those she meet. She is survived by 4 children Lydia Dorca Cortes, Jose Cortes, Ann Marie Gomez, and Regino Gomez, Jr. and her partner and companion of 27 years, Calvin Hood. as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Gravesides services will be held at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, St. Newman Parcel Lot 3 Grave site #5 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. Preparation by DeLeon Funeral Home Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeLeon Funeral Home
104 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 522-3735
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
DeLeon Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved