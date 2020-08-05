70 of East Hartford departed, Friday, April 24. Lydia lived life with a passion for singing and dancing. She volunteered and was a light to those she meet. She is survived by 4 children Lydia Dorca Cortes, Jose Cortes, Ann Marie Gomez, and Regino Gomez, Jr. and her partner and companion of 27 years, Calvin Hood. as well as grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Gravesides services will be held at Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, St. Newman Parcel Lot 3 Grave site #5 on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am. Preparation by DeLeon Funeral Home Services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store