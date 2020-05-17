Lyle F. Eastman II, 65, of Westbrook, CT passed away peacefully on May 10, 2020, after a courageous battle with T-cell Lymphoma and HLH. He was born and raised by Lyle F. and Jean Eastman in Manchester, CT. Lyle will be forever loved and missed by those he has left behind; his beloved wife of 30 years, Janice G. Eastman, his daughter and son-in-law Lexie and Philip Chapell, and sons Connor and Parker Eastman. He also leaves behind 7 siblings; Sharon Eastman, Laurie Eastman Lomartra and husband James, Thomas Eastman, Patricia Eastman Stamps and husband Norbert, Debra Eastman, Brenda Eastman and husband Ned Scatena, and Jon Eastman and partner Dennis Peabody. Lyle also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and two fat cats, Kobe and Kyrie. Lyle was a lifelong athlete, and played football at Bates College and later graduated from CCSU. He had a long career as a sales executive with Smith Brothers Insurance of Glastonbury, CT. Lyle was an avid NY Yankees, NY Giants, and UConn sports fan. He was a pillar of his community; where he volunteered for numerous years as a coach, President of Westbrook Little League, President of the Westbrook Athletic Boosters, and VP of the OSW Touchdown Club. Lyle will be forever remembered for his quick wit, competitive edge, and pristine lawn. He enjoyed continuing the family tradition of vacationing in Hampton Beach, NH, each summer. Lyle's three children and son-in-law were his greatest source of pride. He loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends; entertaining all with his endless stories and banter. A special thank you to Dr. Elan Gorshein and the staff at Smilow Guilford and Smilow Cancer Hospital, New Haven. The Eastman family is starting a scholarship fund in Lyle's name to honor his dedication to Westbrook Athletics. Donations can be made to the Lyle Eastman Scholarship Fund at Key Bank: 250 East Main Street, Clinton, CT 06413. Due to the current healthcare crisis, services will be held at a later date. To extend condolences to the Eastman family or share a memory of Lyle, please visit DignityMemorial.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.