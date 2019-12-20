Hartford Courant Obituaries
Lyman B. Fogg, M.D., 86, of South Windsor and formerly of Vernon, beloved husband of the late Sally (Eibell) Fogg (December 2018), passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Born in Newton, MA, the son of the late Lloyd and Mildred (Cass) Fogg, he grew up in Newton, MA and lived in Vernon for over 45 years before moving to South Windsor last year. Lyman was a graduate of Harvard University in Cambridge, MA, Class of 1954, and he completed medical school at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, Class of 1960. He was a partner in the East Hartford Radiology Group, where he practiced for over 35 years until his retirement in 2002. Lyman proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Vernon and served as the Head Deacon for several years. He is survived by his children, Christopher Fogg of South Windsor, Jonathan Fogg and his wife Ria of Rochester, NY, and Catherine Iarusso and her husband Jack of Littleton, CO; four grandchildren, Ryan, Julianne, A. J. and Sarah; a brother, Richard Fogg and his wife Carrie of Sonoma, CA, and two nieces and a nephew. His family will receive friends for a calling hour on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 1 – 2 p.m. followed by a funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. at the Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home, 551 Talcottville Road (Route 83), Vernon. Burial will follow with military honors in Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Boulevard, Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058 or to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, National Headquarters, 6520 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132. For online condolences and guest book, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 20, 2019
