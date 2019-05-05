Home

Lyman Frederick "Freddie" Risley

Lyman Frederick "Freddie" Risley Obituary
Passed on to his next life on 4/29/19 at the age of 94. He was the son of Lyman and Caroline McCarthy Risley He is survived by his wife of 63 years Fayanna Farr Risley . A special Daughter and her husband Karen and Brad Sage, Granddaughter and her husband Lynn and Mark Etheridge, Great Grandchildren Joshua and Megan Etheridge and many special Nieces/Nephews and friends. He retired from the Town of Vernon public works and was a member of the Bolton Lake Shores Assoc. for 53 years. He served in the U.S. Navy in the 2nd world War. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his loving sister Margaret (Peggy) Rondinone. There will be no calling hours-burial will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to the

Published in The Hartford Courant on May 5, 2019
